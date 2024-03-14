Did Kirk Cousins take a blatant shot at the Vikings during his press conference?
By Mark Powell
The Minnesota Vikings coaching staff and front office were not on the same page in regards to Kirk Cousins future. Kevin O'Connell and much of the offensive coaching staff preferred to keep Cousins around, while the player himself loved Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Vikings front office didn't act in good confidence.
Cousins frequently mentioned the Vikings approach with him as "year to year" especially in regards to his contract. This is why, when the Falcons offered Cousins a four-year deal worth $180 million, it was a relative no-brainer to leave for Atlanta. The guaranteed portion of the deal is worth two years and $90 million, while the rest will play out in options depending on how Cousins looks in Falcons colors.
Did Kirk Cousins take a shot at the Vikings?
“When the owner, General Manager, head coach, and quarterback are on the same page, that’s when you have really a chance to go win a Super Bowl,” Cousins said. “As I looked at the Atlanta Falcons, I believe strongly that the owner, head coach, General Manager, and quarterback can all be on the same page. And that’s exciting for me, and so that’s why I’m thrilled to be here.”
The section in bold there is emphasized for the reader for a reason, as the Vikings were not always in line with their long-term answer at quarterback.
The message Cousins is trying to convey here, whether on purpose or not, is that the Falcons have a unified approach from the top-down. Should they not achieve success, it will be because their approach was flawed, not due to miscommunications along the way.
Cousins holds no ill will towards Vikings fans in particular as he already said goodbye on social media. The Vikings also wished Cousins the best in his departure. Surely this will all blow over, but even if it be in a coded press-conference message, the truth always comes out.