Kirk Cousins take on new Falcons contract proves Vikings never had a chance
Kirk Cousins won't apologize for getting paid, nor should he. Yet, this makes it clear the Vikings never stood a chance.
By Mark Powell
Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year, $180 million contract with over $100 million guaranteed. Cousins, who is coming off a torn achilles, won't apologize for taking the most money available to him -- nor should he.
Cousins has made over $280 million in contract money, per CBS Sports, and could soon surpass Tom Brady for the most by an NFL player. If Cousins completes his contract in Atlanta, he'll have earned around $411 million.
"I'm not going to apologize for the fact that it's been a great blessing financially for my family," he said on "The Steam Room" podcast. "But in my years in Atlanta, I certainly want it to be about (how I) won a Super Bowl and (how I) won a lot, and that becomes the last piece of my football career."
While Cousins is focused on winning in Atlanta, his decision to take the money and run from Minnesota has made it clear the Vikings offer could not compare.
Vikings couldn't compete with the Falcons financial edge for Kirk Cousins
Minnesota entered the offseason with several big-name free agents, including Cousins and Danielle Hunter, and lost both players. Justin Jefferson remains an extension candidate and could earn quarterback money when all is said and done.
For Cousins to re-sign in Minnesota, the Vikings would have needed him to take on significantly less than he signed on for with the Falcons. The term of the deal (four years), as well as the guaranteed money didn't align with the Vikings long-term vision. Prior to signing in Atlanta, Cousins spoke to the potential of taking a home-town discount in Minnesota. At the time, he sounded open to it.
"I do think it's important to be aware of. I think God has blessed me financially beyond my wildest dreams, so at this stage in my career, the dollars are really not what it's about," Cousins said, when asked about taking a hometown discount. "I had a coach who I was with...and he said, 'Kirk, it's not about the dollars, but it is about what the dollars represent.'
In the end, the Falcons offer was far too enticing to turn down. It's tough to blame Cousins or the Vikings for that.