Reddit conspiracy posits shockingly realistic Kirk Cousins trade theory
The Reddit conspiracy theorists are out and... making really good points, actually.
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings remain committed to each other for the time being, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that only a "perfect storm" would lead to Cousins getting traded before he hits free agency in the offseason.
Well, naturally, Reddit conspiracists took that report and ran with it in every possible direction. The general consensus in NFL circles is that Cousins will finish the season in Minnesota, even if the Vikings don't extend him. One Reddit take-haver, however, broke through the noise with an argument rooted in extremely sound logic.
The user 'sponsoredbycashapp' posted a theory about how exactly a so-called perfect storm might unfold.
"It’s basically a fact that the Vikings plan and have always planned for this to be Kirk's last year in MN. This last offseason, the Vikings restructured his deal to spread his dead money hit through the 2026 season... There is no logical reason to do this if you plan to extend him after the season.
I do believe Kirk will ONLY waive the [no-trade clause] if he already has a new contract, at a place he wants to play, and those options are quite limited.
However, the one place where it would make sense is…. Atlanta."
The Falcons desperately need a QB upgrade with Desmond Ridder's tendency for back-breaking mistakes. But why would Cousins want to spend the late stage of his career in Atlanta?
Well... because he lives there.
"Kirks wife Julie is from Atlanta. The Cousins have a house in Atlanta and actually live there in the offseason.
The Falcons are a “plug and play” team for him. They run an [offense] Kirk is familiar with and he has crossed paths with some of the staff in Atlanta.
The Falcons can pay him. Despite what Kirk says, the dollars come first for him. If the Falcons offer him a 2-3 year fully GTD deal at market rate prior to the trade, Kirk has little incentive to hit the open market where he will have less choice on where he will play."
Hmmm... that is extremely reasonable. On the surface, the need is there for Atlanta. Cousins has connections to the coaches and the city, and the Falcons have the money to burn on a half-decent QB after stockpiling young talent at wide receiver, tight end, and running back through the draft.
Reddit theory posits possibility of Kirk Cousins trade to Falcons
Cousins is 35 years old and there's a reason the Vikings have not extended him. At 2-4, Minnesota is on the verge of a rebuild and Cousins doesn't fit the timeline. He's approaching the point in his career where even the best QBs start to decline. It's only natural for the front office to consider the long view, even if Cousins has a lot of sentimental value to the Vikings' organization.
On the other hand, Cousins is still posting solid numbers — 67.2 percent completion rate with 1,679 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions — and the Vikings have the No. 2 passing offense in the NFL. He's not at fault for the Vikings' slow start, and it's clear he would still help a number of NFL teams. Few more than the Falcons, who are a competent QB away from really striking fear into the hearts of opponents.
Atlanta has quietly mounted a top-10 defense. Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Tyler Allgeier is an accomplished group of playmakers. Even in Arthur Smith's conservative system, it's not hard to imagine the Falcons' offense being quite explosive with a braver, more consistent signal-caller.
So... maybe this is the way things will play out. Atlanta is within striking distance of the AFC South crown at 3-3. The Vikings' season — and Cousins' tenure with the franchise — is all but finished. No matter how strong the public posturing is, both sides have to realize that. A trade makes a great deal of sense. The Falcons, conveniently located in Cousins' summer home, have a glaring need at Cousins' position.
It's a match made it heaven.