Kirk Cousins trade speculation already starting after Michael Penix Jr. pick
Kirk Cousins has yet to play for the Atlanta Falcons and is already hearing his name in trade rumors after the team spent the No. 8 overall pick of the NFL Draft on his replacement.
By Lior Lampert
The Atlanta Falcons recently sent shockwaves through the football world by selecting former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick of the NFL Draft despite signing veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract (including $100 million in guaranteed money) this offseason.
Drafting Penix has created confusion about the long-term status of Cousins before the latter has even had an opportunity to make his Falcons debut, to the point that there is now speculation the team could explore the possibility of trading the vet after one season.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell hosted Robert Mays of The Athletic on a recent episode of his podcast series, The Bill Barnwell Show, where the two discussed what the addition of Penix may mean for Cousins' future in Atlanta.
Mays asked Barnwell if Cousins has a no-trade clause in his current deal, which the latter confirmed he does. However, he can waive it if the Falcons approach him about taking a backseat to Penix following the upcoming season, which the ESPN sportswriter believes is a realistic option, especially given the circumstances.
"... if the Falcons are like, 'Hey, you're going to sit behind Michael Penix for the rest of this contract, or for another year,' I don't think Kirk's [Cousins] going to sit there and make $27.5 million next year to sit on the bench," Barnwell stated.
Barnwell floated the idea of the Las Vegas Raiders acquiring Cousins after the 2024 campaign.
The Raiders signed career backup and journeyman Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million deal in free agency this offseason and already have 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell on the roster. But Cousins would almost undoubtedly sit atop the quarterback depth chart in Las Vegas instantly upon arrival.
However, this is all hypothetical, and we should consume this information with a grain of salt. Cousins isn't going anywhere (for now), and Penix will need to wait his turn.