Kirk Herbstreit thinks Bears decision at No. 1 not so clear cut
The assumption is that the Chicago Bears will draft USC's Caleb Williams No. 1 overall. However, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit says there may be another choice in mind, and for good reason
At this point, the assumption looms large that the Chicago Bears, armed with the coveted No. 1 overall pick, will select USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The highly-touted prospect from Southern California has showcased remarkable skills on the field, drawing attention from analysts and fans alike.
However, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit had a different approach. Herbie believes that LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy Winner could emerge as the ultimate choice for the Bears.
“The other draft guy I like, Jayden Daniels, I talked about him during the season, and now, it seems like a lot of people are talking about him. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Jayden Daniels – everyone’s assuming the Bears, if they pick a quarterback, [are] gonna go Caleb. I think you’d better look real close at Jayden Daniels, in my opinion. We’ll see.”
Kirk Herbstreit believes Jayden Daniels might be the best solution for the Bears to go No. 1 overall if Caleb Williams isn't the guy
It's certainly not a hot take, although folks out west would argue otherwise. Daniels accounted for 50 touchdowns last season. He transferred from Arizona State, showcasing parallels to the remarkable trajectory of another LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow after Burrow arrived from Ohio State. The comparison becomes more compelling considering Burrow's ascent to stardom, winning the Heisman Trophy during his tenure with the Tigers before becoming the No. 1 overall pick for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Burrow's journey serves as a testament to the potential transformative effect Daniels could have on the Bears' franchise, echoing the sentiment that a change in scenery can lead to extraordinary success. Keep in mind, Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl berth in his second season, though championship aspirations were thwarted by the relentless pressure from the Rams' defensive line.
Just imagine if Daniels were to come into Chicago and provide even a glimpse of that, the Bears would have a legit franchise quarterback for the first time since the early days of the franchise's inception back in the 1940s.
While Caleb Williams may provide an instant spark, Herbstreit argues that Jayden Daniels aligns more seamlessly with the Bears' organizational vision. Ultimately, the draft day decision will hinge on the Bears' evaluation of their current needs and the quarterback who best fits their vision for the future.