Klay Thompson contract details, grade: End of an era as Klay leaves Warriors for Mavs
With Paul George off the board as of early Monday morning, all eyes were on Klay Thompson and where he was going to sign. It was reported before free agency officially began that Thompson and the Golden State Warriors were going to part ways so it isn't too shocking to see him depart, but it is a bit jarring.
Thompson spent the entirety of his 13-year career with the Warriors, splashing three-pointers alongside fellow splash brother Stephen Curry. While Curry often overshadowed him, Thompson is one of the best shooters in NBA history in his own right.
It was reported Monday afternoon by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Thompson was taking his talents to Dallas, joining Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with the Dallas Mavericks, a team that was linked to the five-time All-Star just days ago. Let's grade the deal.
Defending Western Conference Champion make major splash, add Klay Thompson on three-year deal
Thompson wound up inking a three-year deal worth $50 million. It pays him over $16 million annually through his age 37 season. While this deal doesn't break the bank by any means, it does make some sense that Golden State passed.
The 34-year-old is coming off of one of, if not his most inefficient season in the NBA. He averaged 17.9 points per game on 43.2/38.7/92.7 splits. He was still an above-average shooter, but wasn't quite the Klay of old from beyond the arc. Additionally, his defensive game is not what it once was, and that should only regress further with age.
The fit with Dallas makes a lot of sense on the offensive end. Doncic and Irving should create a ton of room for Thompson on the perimeter to knock down open shots. His catch-and-shoot game remains elite. How it works defensively remains to be seen, but Dallas can outscore and outshoot just about everybody.
Three years is probably one more than Dallas would've liked to give Thompson, an older regressing player with an injury history, but getting him at under $20 million annually feels like solid value.
One thing is for certain. It's going to be very weird seeing Thompson in another uniform, and even weirder seeing him play not with, but against Stephen Curry.
Grade: B