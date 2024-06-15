Klay Thompson's social media activity has Warriors fans on high alert
The Golden State Warriors are in bitter contract negotiations with Klay Thompson and the former All-NBA veteran displayed his frustrations on social media.
As NBA Central noted on X, Klay Thompson "has unfollowed the Warriors on Instagram and deleted all Warriors-related content from his page."
Contract talks between the Warriors and Thompson have not gone well as Dan Dibley of 95.7 The Game explained:
"We're 18 days away from free agency & this is happening now, which tells me the sides are at a point where they're unable to [agree on a deal]. Klay's not happy about it, so he goes to IG."
The five-time All-Star is coming off a season where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 43 percent shooting.
Along with the eye test, it's clear that his play has suffered setbacks. The two-time All-NBA veteran was easily averaging more than 20 points per game before his two major injuries (a torn ACL in his left knee during the 2019 Finals and a torn right Achilles tendon suffered during rehab in late 2020) with almost everyone in the league viewing him as an elite two-way guard. Since his injury, Thompson's play has downgraded way out of two-way elite guard play and into average starter territory.
This past season, Thompson's statistics fell to where the eye test had been in past seasons and the Warriors took note by benching him in favor of Brandin Podziemski mid-season. With the Warriors envisioning a different contract and presumably role for Thompson, the guard has unfollowed the franchise ahead of free agency.
While Thompson may end up playing the rest of his career with the Warriors, it's becoming clearer that the wing could leave the franchise for a destination willing to pay him top dollar. Orlando, who is flush with cap space (they could have up to $60 million, depending on what they do with non-guaranteed deals and team options) has been linked to Thompson with the Florida-based franchise needing spacing on the roster.
Whether Orlando makes a blockbuster move and signs Thompson this offseason, it's clear that the star will likely head into free agency with extension talks having gone poorly.