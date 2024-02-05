Kliff Kingsbury's next NFL gig revealed after bailing on Raiders
Kliff Kingsbury didn't waste time in finding a new home in the NFL after turning down the Las Vegas Raiders' OC job.
By Scott Rogust
The Las Vegas Raiders made the popular decision amongst the fanbase and their locker room by promoting Antonio Pierce to full-time head coach after filling in on an interim basis this past season. While that was all well and good, it would be up to Pierce to build a coaching staff that could help them make the playoffs out of the tough AFC West. The Raiders seemingly had Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator. But after a matter of hours, Kingsbury backed out, with the two sides unable to agree on a contract.
This set Kingsbury up to potentially take another job in the NFL. Well, he did just that, and it's at a destination that you may have expected.
According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, Kingsbury has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders to become their new offensive coordinator.
Kliff Kingsbury agrees to become new Commanders offensive coordinator
The Commanders were the last team to fill their head coaching vacancy, but they filled it after hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons sideline boss Dan Quinn. As head coach for the Falcons, Quinn has had some top names fill the offensive coordinator role, with Kyle Shanahan and Steve Sarkisian standing out. Bringing in a former head coach and an offensive mind in Kingsbury does fit the bill.
Going to Washington made sense for Kingsbury, due in part to their draft positioning. They currently hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which puts them in position to select one of the top quarterback prospects. One of them is Caleb Williams, who Kingsbury worked with this past season as a senior offensive analyst for the USC Trojans. There's a chance that Williams could fall down to them, depending on what the Chicago Bears do with the No. 1 overall pick. Or, the Commanders could trade up to the No. 1 spot to ensure they get Williams.
During his four seasons as Cardinals head coach, take a look at where the team ranked offensively with Kingsbury calling plays:
Year
Total Yards Per Game (Ranking)
Points Per Game (Ranking)
2019
341.7 (21st)
22.6 (17th)
2020
384.6 (6th)
25.6 (13th)
2021
373.6 (8th)
26.4 (11th)
2022
323.5 (22nd)
20.0 (21st)
As for the Raiders, they pivoted off Kingsbury quickly, hiring Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator. Getsy had previously served as the OC for the Chicago Bears the past two years but was fired after this past season.
The Commanders are banking on Kingsbury's expertise to improve the offense and, most definitely, develop their new quarterback, whoever that may be.