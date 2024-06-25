Knicks exploring packaging their two first-round picks to move up into the ‘teens’ of 2024 NBA Draft
The New York Knicks are in the middle of major free agency rumors and the squad could use their first-round draft picks to move up in this season's draft.
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Knicks "have made advances about combining their last first-round pick and second-round draft capital to slide up into the teens of this draft."
The Knicks currently have two first round picks at No. 24 and No. 25 overall respectively in addition to the No. 38 overall pick in the second round. Even if the Knicks stay at their respective spots in the NBA draft, the franchise will likely use one of their top picks on a backup center who can fill in for Mitchell Robinson or Isaiah Hartenstein.
Leon Rose and company are likely debating between opening enough cap space for Isaiah Hartenstein or keeping Mitchell Robinson for next season. Robinson has struggled to stay on the court during his time with New York (only playing 31 games last season) but has looked like a double-double machine when healthy.
His stats this previous season cratered after an ankle injury in December leading him to average 5.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game on 57 percent shooting from the floor. On the other hand, Hartenstein was a commanding presence in the paint with averages of 7.8 points, and 8.3 rebounds per game on 64 percent shooting from the floor.
One team that the Knicks could trade up with is the Lakers at No. 17 overall. It would likely require the No. 24 and 25 overall pick. The Suns at No. 22 overall would likely require one of theose picks with the No. 38 overall pick included. Both of those teams are looking to fill out their rosters around their stars. With this in mind, New York can probably trade up in the draft if they offer their first-round picks in this season's draft.
New York Knicks looking to package two first round picks for pick in teens
If Zach Edey falls into the late teens, the Knicks could be a perfect fit for Edey with the franchise needing a big man. If New York looks to target a wing instead, the squad could trade up for Tristan Da Silva if available in the late teens. Finally, the franchise could trade up for Kel'el Ware if the former Indiana star falls in the draft.
While Edey, Silva, and Ware can further develop their respective games, all three prospects are seen as rookies who can contribute from day one to any NBA team.