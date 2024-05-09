Knicks fans serenade Reggie Miller with NSFW chant at MSG
If you didn't know how New York Knicks fans feel about Reggie Miller, they made it extremely clear at the end of Game 2 on Wednesday night.
The Knicks took a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers in the second round series with a 130-121 victory. As it became clear New York would get the win, fans turned their attention to the former Pacer and now TNT analyst.
"F*** you Reggie!" the crowd chanted.
There's no way Miller didn't hear them loud and clear but Knicks guard Josh Hart made sure he got the message anyway.
Miller earned the nickname "Knick Killer" for his habit of putting on his best shooting performances against New York. He dropped 25 points in the fourth quarter of a 1994 playoff game at MSG. Most famously, he scored eight points in 8.9 seconds to stun the Knicks in the 1995 playoffs.
Miller's career spanned from 1987 to 2005. He played all those years with the Pacers and faced off with the Knicks in the playoffs a handful of times.
Wednesday's game brought Miller back to MSG as a broadcaster and Knicks fans were highly aware of it. The short-handed Knicks made sure their fans had something to celebrate in Miller's face.
Jalen Brunson led his team with 29 points despite missing the second quarter with foot soreness. OB Anunoby scored 28 points in 28 minutes before leaving with a hamstring injury in the second half. Donte DiVincenzo knocked down six 3-pointers while racking up 28 points of his own. And not to be outdone, Josh Hart played all 48 minutes for the fourth time this postseason with 19 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.
Tyrese Haliburton's 34 points, six rebounds and nine assists weren't enough to steal a game in New York. Even though the Pacers shot 51.6 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from beyond the arc, the Knicks outdid them shooting 57 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from 3-point distance.