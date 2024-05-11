Knicks get no injury reprieve with OG Anunoby ruled out beyond Game 3
As the New York Knicks try to take advantage of a series lead against the Indiana Pacers, the franchise is slated to lose one of their key starters for more than just one playoff game.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the "expectation" is that OG Anunoby (hamstring) will be unable to go for Game 4 and "possibly beyond" as the New York Knicks continue their second round series against the Pacers.
Anunoby is currently suffering from a hamstring injury that he suffered in Game 2. Before the injury, the veteran was averaging 20.5 points per game on 45 percent shooting in the first two games of the series.
This comes after the franchise has already been faced with injuries that have taken out Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanović for what seems to be the rest of the postseason. With a limited roster, it's fair to wonder if the franchise has run out of suitable veterans to win this series.
Are the Knicks in trouble with recent OG Anunoby injury news?
It's not fair to say whether the Knicks can continue battling the Pacers and win the series. Anunoby could come back in time for Game 5, 6 or 7. That would make a difference.
As the Knicks continue to compete with a depleted roster, Tom Thibodeau will need to rely on younger players that he normally wouldn't resort to using. The franchise does not have great depth at all but previous patterns of behavior from Thibodeau seem to suggest that only Miles McBride and Alec Burks/Jericho Sims could see minutes with the injured starters out.
Jalen Brunson will need to fight even harder to battle his injury with a recent tweaking of his right foot injury during the first quarter of Game 2. This caused him to miss some minutes in his usual first half run for New York.