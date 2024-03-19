Knicks get sobering update on OG Anunoby after initial optimism for return
After getting him back for three games, the Knicks could be missing O.G. Anunoby for more as they race for a top-three seed in the East.
As Tom Thibodeau continues to squeeze every sap of energy from this New York Knicks roster, the team could lose one of their top veterans for a sizeable period.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, O.G Aunonby's right elbow has "flared up again" and the Knicks forward will miss more than "just this game against the Warriors".
Anunoby had just come off an extended time on the injury list as the wingman recovered from an elbow surgery that he had in early February. The former Raptor returned on the Mar. 12 and immediately went back to playing 30+ minutes. He seemed to flare up his injury once again after colliding with Deandre Ayton on a steal attempt in the team's matchup against Portland on the 14th.
New York was probably tempted to ignore signs on Anunoby since they were missing starting forwards Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Thus the wingman played in their game against the Kings but shot terribly from the floor and was playing through an injury in the matchup. This recent episode has caused many to question whether the Knicks are doing a good enough job at injury management with Tom Thibodeau at the helm.
Are the Knicks wasting their chances at a deep playoff run by overplaying O.G. Anunoby fresh off an injury?
Whether coach Thibodeau can help it or not, the Knicks are playing their top veterans way too many minutes and it is causing them to be susceptible. The former Bulls coach has gotten so bad at injury/recovery management that a former (now retired) beat reporter Marc Berman for the Knicks floated the idea that "Knicks brass is saving OG from Thibs overplaying him."
Yes, the Knicks are in play for a top-three seed, but the squad is clearly not getting into a healthy shape for the playoffs. This is a team that could be on a upset alert in the first round of the playoffs if their head coach doesn't adjust his strategy.
Even if Thibodeau pulls a 180 and changes his entire coaching philosophy, the Knicks will be most likely missing their starting wing for a couple of games. Hopefully, the team preaches caution going forward.