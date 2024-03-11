Knicks season hits new low with 'dogs**t' performance from Jalen Brunson
The New York Knicks hit rock bottom with an all-time low point of the season after a low-scoring loss to the Embiid-less Sixers.
Even though the New York Knicks are trying to keep home-court advantage for as long as possible in the playoffs, the squad is in a free fall. When addressing the squad's struggling play, Jalen Brunson told SNY Sports and other reporters that he "played like dog s**t' in a 79-73 loss to the 76ers. Brunson was 6-of-22 and 1-of-9 from the field in the game.
The Knicks are currently 5-10 in their last 15 games and slipping in the standings with the Magic only a half-game back from overtaking them for the fourth seed.
New York has been dealing with a whole bunch of injuries as three of their starters — Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson — have been out with long-term injuries. While it's hard to tell what a player feels internally, the franchise looks extremely fatigued and could be suffering from Tom Thibodeau's high usage rate for key veterans.
Can the New York Knicks turn things around before they playoffs?
With their lack of depth right now, it's hard to see a world where the Knicks can get themselves back into the second or even third seed. Even though the days of New York being a top-three seed are probably over, the Knicks should be able to get healthy enough for the playoffs if proper rest is given. Fortunately, the team is set to get back some of their injured starters before the playoffs.
According to Ian Begley of SNY Sports, Anunoby is set to come back "sooner rather than later" and Mitchell Robinson is highly likely to come back for the start of the playoffs, if not way sooner. Julius Randle is in a way worse situation and there is a chance he's done for the season but the forward does have a goal of playing this season, per Shams Charania.
With all of these ailments that need to be healed and big man Isaiah Hartenstein playing through an injury, the Knicks should be extremely cautious with their rotational players. If New York wants to get to the second round of the playoffs, the franchise will need their stars healthy. If they don't, the "dogs**t" play will likely continue.