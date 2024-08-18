Knicks star Jalen Brunson open to WWE match with Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton
Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton could be looking to settle their differences inside a wrestling ring pretty soon.
The New York Knicks star point guard revealed that he is open to facing Tyrese Haliburton...in a WWE ring.
"I'm never going to say never," Brunson said at the Fanatics Fest NYC at the Jacob Javitz Center. "But maybe we can speak it into existence."
Who would win a WWE fight between Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton?
Brunson is leaving the door open for a possible WWE debut.
The two superstar point guards had a memorable encounter at Friday Night Smackdown in Madison Square Garden back in June, which sparked a frenzy in the sports world.
The duo of star guards got involved in a segment that started
Of course, this wouldn't be the first time the world of pro wrestling would clash with the NBA.
Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman competed in a tag team match, along with the NWO and Diamond Dallas Page, in WCW in 1998.
New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers rivalry renewed fresh off postseason matchup
Both have developed a rivalry over the last season similar to the epic Knicks and Pacers rivalry during the mid-to-late 90s.
Both teams would meet several times in the postseason, creating some of the greatest moments in NBA history, like Reggie Miller's iconic 8 points and 9 seconds of Larry Johnson's buzzer beater in 1999.
This past season, the Knicks and Pacers played an epic seven-game series in the second round of the Eastern Conference semi-final, in which the former defeated the latter.
Although the Knicks were favored to take Indy out, the Pacers managed to pull off a shocking road win that took them to the Eastern Conference finals, after the Knicks took a 2-0 lead.
Still, whether in the ring or on the court, you can always expect a memorable moment when these two clash.