Kristaps Porzingis got his ring but will need offseason surgery and 'a few months' of recovery
Kristaps Porzingis rushed back from his recent injury to help the Celtics win their 18th title against the Dallas Mavericks and the veteran may be facing a long recovery after the celebration. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Kristaps Porzingis "will require surgery and have a recovery process of a few months."
The forward suffered a "Left Posterior Tibial; Dislocation" (left knee injury) midway through Game 2. Porzingis scored 5 points and 1 rebound on 50 percent shooting in the 16 minutes that he played in Game 5. The big man was only used sparingly as the game-clinching win was a blowout that was not competitive in the fourth quarter.
The star was a big presence for the Celtics this season as the starter averaging 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game on 51 percent shooting. Boston has abysmal big-man depth outside of Porzingis as Al Horford is the only NBA playoff-level center they have. The Celtics will likely need to draft a big man this offseason with Porzingis possibly out for the start of the next regular season.
To be absolutely clear, Porzingis did the right thing by coming back early and playing in Game 5. Yes, the Celtic didn't have that much of a impact on the matchup but the former Knick has two more years left on his deal. This gives the veteran insurance in case he is not able to play for the first couple months of the NBA season.
All of these worries should be for the future as the entire Celtics franchise should celebrate the fact that they won a title. Winning a title is the principle of the sport and can be a major highlight of your professional career if you enjoy it correctly. Worrying about the status of Porzingis for next season should be a future problem as the franchise celebrates winning a title now.