Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight? Latest injury update for Celtics vs. Pacers, Game 1
The Boston Celtics are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals and the franchise may be missing its top big man as the squad tries to defend home-court. Boston has been missing Porzingis since Game 5 of the Celtics' first-round series with the Miami Heat.
It should be noted that the Celtics could have possibly avoided this injury if the franchise choose not to screw around with the Miami Heat in Game 2 and allowed a Jimmy Butler-less Heat to beat them by shooting a barrage of 3s on the road in Boston. As the Celtics get ready for an Eastern Conference Game 1 against the Pacers, Porzingis' injury status is a huge question mark.
Kristaps Porzingis injury stats for Game 1 against the Pacers
According to the NBA injury report, Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out. He is also expected to miss Game 2 of this series with the same injury. Honestly, Boston still has a great shot at beating the Pacers with Indiana being extremely young. While Indiana is young and most likely has a great future ahead of them, the squad was able to get past the Bucks and Knicks in part because of injuries to their stars.
Yes, the Celtics are a franchise that has messed around by giving Miami and Cleveland a win in a series where they should swept them. Still, Boston should be able to take care of Indiana in Games 1 and 2 of this series with Porzingis on the bench.