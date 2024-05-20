NBA Conference Finals Schedule: Full list of games, TV & results
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 NBA Playoffs are officially down to the final four teams after two Game 7 matchups in the Conference Semifinals on Sunday.
After posting the highest field goal percentage for a playoff game in league history en route to trouncing the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden to close out the series, Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers will face the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
On the West side of the postseason bracket, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will clash with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line after the latter impressively overcame a 20-point second-half Game 7 deficit to outlast three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the reigning champion Denver Nuggets in their best-of-seven affair on a night where All-Star wing Anthony Edwards shot 6-of-24 from the floor, making history in the process.
Now that the dust has settled and we know who the last four teams standing are, when will the Conference Finals begin?
Mavericks-Timberwolves Western Conference Finals Schedule: Full List of Games, TV & Results
- Game 1: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Friday, May 24, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Sunday, May 26, 8:00 p.m ET, TNT
- Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Tuesday, May 28, 8:30 p.m ET, TNT
- Game 5 (if necessary): Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Thursday, May 30, 8:30 p.m ET, TNT
- Game 6 (if necessary): Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Saturday, June 1, 8:30 p.m ET, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Monday, June 3, 8:30 p.m ET, TNT
Celtics-Pacers Eastern Conference Finals Schedule: Full List of Games, TV & Results
- Game 1: Pacers vs. Celtics, Tuesday, May 21, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 2: Pacers vs. Celtics, Thursday, May 23, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3: Celtics vs. Pacers, Saturday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4: Celtics vs. Pacers, Monday, May 27, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 5 (if necessary): Pacers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 29, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 6 (if necessary): Celtics vs. Pacers, Friday, May 31, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 7 (if necessary): Pacers vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
We should be in for two hard-fought battles as the Celtics, Pacers, Timberwolves and Mavericks do everything in their power to be the last team standing and hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.