Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight? Latest injury update for Timberwolves vs. Celtics
Can the Celtics count on Kristaps Porzingis to play against the top-seeded Timberwolves Wednesday night?
By Kdelaney
Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics host the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden. This matchup between the top teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences should be epic. Minnesota is fresh off a 113-92 victory over the Orlando Magic.
Boston, on the other hand, recently lost 133-131 to the Indiana Pacers in the second game of a back-to-back. These two teams have only met once this season. One of Boston's eight losses this season was to Minnesota. With that said, the Celtics will look to even the score and try to extend their 17-0 record at the Garden this season. Their only uncertainty is the status of one of their best players.
Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight? Latest injury update
According to the injury report, Kristaps Porzingis is questionable for tonight's game due to a right knee contusion. Porzingis played 38 minutes in the Celtic's latest game against the Pacers on Monday, Jan. 8. The first-year Celtic finished with 19 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks.
Alongside Porzingis, Jrue Holiday (right elbow sprain) and Al Horford (illness) are also listed as game-time decisions for the Celtics. All things considered, the Celtics are probably just being cautious with Porzingis, who has played in 27 of the Celtics' 36 games so far. If Porzingis isn't 100%, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns will be able to exploit the Celtics' lack of front-court depth, especially since Horford is also questionable.
In regards to Timberwolves injuries, the official report is still pending. Anthony Edwards did head to the locker room at one point during last night's game, but ultimately returned to the bench. Edwards, the Timberwolves' leading scorer, finished with 6 points and 3 assists.
Tatum did not play in the Celtics' last game. Good news Boston fans, Tatum is off the injury report for tonight, so the Celtics will definitely benefit from Tatum's talents. It feels worthwhile to mention that Tatum finished with 32 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in the Celtics and Timberwolves' first encounter earlier this season. All in all, it is clear that Tatum will be a big boost to the Celtics' performance tonight, and the Celtics should be looking to him for a big night.