Kyle Brandt's viral pep talk for Justin Fields will fire up every Bears fan
Justin Fields' future as a Chicago Bear is up in the air, but Kyle Brandt's pep talk to him will fire fans up if nothing else.
As the Chicago Bears moved toward having the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, thanks to the Carolina Panthers, every game has become a weekly referendum on the future for Justin Fields. Talk about his future landing spot is all over the place, on the assumption the Bears will trade him and reset their contract clock under center with a rookie.
Fields is heading into what could be his final game as a Bear in Week 18, with a chance to win and knock the rival Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs. He could assert himself as "the guy" for the Bears moving forward, or finish a good stretch of recent play well enough to compel another team to make an offer Chicago can't refuse come the offseason.
When it comes down to it, Fields really has nothing to lose in Week 18.
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt, one of the co-hosts of "Good Morning Football", is an Illinois native and a somewhat long-suffering Bears' fan. On Friday morning's show, he had an epic pep talk for Fields.
"I'm tired of talking about Justin Fields, I wanna talk to him. Justin, it doesn’t matter what I want to happen with you, what any of us want....it doesn’t even matter what the Bears want,”
“It matters what you want. I think you want to be a Chicago Bear for life. So do it. Get it,” Brandt continued. “I’m sick of reading about your landing spots … to hell with that, you are an F’n Chicago Bear, homegrown. There is no landing spot because you’re not leaving. Not if you win Sunday against that team and that town.
“I think it’s the biggest game of your life. I think it’s a bigger game for the Bears than it is for the Packers. Green Bay wins, it determines their next few weeks. Chicago wins, it determines their next few years. You win, it determines your entire career.
"You can end two evils in one game — the Green Bay Packers’ season, and the Justin Fields debate … Justin this isn’t your last game as a Bears player; it’s your first game as a Bears legend.”
Not that Fields needs someone to give him extra motivation for the regular season finale, but Brandt's speech is sure to fire up every Bears' fan a little more for Sunday's game now.
The Bears may not be in the playoffs, but they have the chance to do something any team would love to do -- hold their division rivals out of it. If the Bears are to win, it would prevent an automatic playoff berth for the Packers, who would instead have to wait for other results to transpire around the league to clinch.
On Sunday, the Bears vs. Packers game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET and air on CBS.