Kyle McCord thinks he's more built for win at Michigan than ever before
After losing two straight games against Michigan, Kyle McCord says he is built to beat the Wolverines and be in a prime position for the College Football Playoff.
With Ohio State set to face off against Michigan and the entire college football world's eyes on them, Kyle McCord says he's "finally built" for his matchup in one of the best rivalries in sports. McCord has been watching Ohio State lose to the Michigan Wolverines for two years straight and wants to change that this week.
While McCord's accomplishments have been great for any athlete, the quarterback has benefited from the amazing supporting cast. At times, he has brought down the squad with his play but he has been able to play complimentary football this season. The Buckeyes have uplifted McCord with Marvin Harrison Jr, Cade Stover, Emeka Egbuka, and Trevelyan Henderson.
With Jim Harbaugh not being able to coach in this game, Michigan's offense will be limited in what they can produce. Combined with the fact that Ohio State's defense is one of the best in the country, the Buckeyes will most likely not have to score 28+ points in this game. Still, the Wolverines has one of the best offenses in the country and this will force McCord to have a nice day of work in order for the Buckeyes to win.
What does McCord have to do in order for Ohio State to beat Michigan?
Kyle McCord doesn't have to be a superstar for the Buckeyes to win this game. J.J McCarthy played a lot better in the second game without Jim Harbaugh but the fact that he only threw eight passes in the Penn State game shows that the passing offense is something that can't be counted on without Harbaugh.
With that in mind, Ohio State will not need an A+ game from McCord. Rather he will need the quarterback to be complimentary as he has all season. The bar of comp play is most likely lower now with Michigan's passing offense questionable but McCord shouldn't take any chances if he is truly built to beat the Wolverines.