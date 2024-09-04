Kyle Pitts, Falcons get less-than-ideal injury news days before Arthur Smith's return
By John Buhler
Just when we thought the past was behind us, this popped up. Even though Raheem Morris made it a point to play very little, if any, of his starters during the Atlanta Falcons preseason games, it still didn't prevent one of their key offensive pieces getting a little banged up in practice. That's right. Tight end Kyle Pitts apparently tweaked his hamstring a few weeks ago, but Morris indicated it is nothing major.
Pitts was a sensational tight end during his college career at Florida. So much so that the Falcons used the No. 4 pick on him in the 2020 NFL Draft. After a tremendous rookie season catching passes from Matt Ryan, Pitts' production fell off a cliff with guys like Taylor Heinicke, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder throwing him the ball. It will be Kirk Cousins with Michael Penix Jr. as his backup.
Although the NFC South favorites play arguably the easiest schedule in the league this season, the Dirty Birds' first five games may be a tad unforgiving. They must play in order the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After that, it eases up, but keep in mind that Pitts' former head coach Arthur Smith now coaches for the Steelers.
ESPN's Marc Raimondi shared over social media what Morris had to say about Pitts' hamstring injury.
With the tight end being a quarterback's safety valve, this could put even more pressure on Cousins.
Kyle Pitts may not be at 100 percent in his Atlanta Falcons season debut
One of the things that has me the most excited about Falcons football this season is the ability to win in multiple ways. Under Smith, it was all about ground control on offense, strong and committed defense, hoping to hold on for dear life with whatever Atlanta had under center. Cousins should alleviate some of those concerns, but he just turn 36 and is coming off the worst injury of his career.
Pitts may have been extended the fifth-year option over the offseason, but he is still largely unproven as an NFL tight end. Falcons fans know that quarterback play has rendered him useless as times. Frustrated fantasy football players want little to nothing to do with him now in year four with this team. While I am still bullish on Pitts bouncing back in a big way, I am afraid that he could have a slow start.
Ultimately, this injury news may have only surfaced because Morris had to disclose it on the injury report. This is Week 1 after all. What I do know is this is the most optimistic I have been about this team in years. The city is buzzing about what the Falcons could conceivably be. My big question is if they definitely, maybe might be good, or if they are fool's gold rocking in a Paul Finch Satin Kimono.
Pitts may not be able to lift your beloved fantasy football team to new heights over opening weekend.