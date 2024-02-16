Kyle Shanahan had classic excuse for the refs during 49ers loss to Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan complained to officials during the Super Bowl.
By Mark Powell
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan complained to the officials during his team's eventual Super Bowl 58 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. While the game was far from poorly-officiated, there were a few calls which left fans scratching their heads.
In fact, at least one missed holding call against the Chiefs on Nick Bosa was identified on social media.
Like most elite pass-rushers, Bosa deals with his fair share of missed holding calls. Somehow, fans of every team assume their sack artist is the only victim of this mishap. Yet, it happens across the league, including in the Super Bowl. Bosa was even quoted during the week stating one thing he knows about the Chiefs is that they hold a lot. As it turns out, that premonition came true.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan upset with refs during Super Bowl 58
To his credit, Shanahan tried to get the sideline official's attention regarding missed holding calls against the Chiefs. A catch by George Kittle was called back due to a hold, and Shanahan wasn't happy.
“Hey, I saw the hold, but that’s what they do every time. They hold, they tug our guy til Pat leaves and then they let go. That’s what our guy did, make sure they call it both ways," Shanahan yelled.
In a game which was decided in overtime, it's not surprising that 49ers fans have taken to blaming the officiating crew, rather than their own team. However, Shanahan doesn't share that sentiment himself, as he's already made changes to his defensive coaching staff.
Shanahan himself did not plan for an overtime game, with very few if any of his own players knowing the rules prior to the Super Bowl. Several players postgame admitted they did not know the rules, assuming it was similar to the regular season. San Francisco would settle for a field goal on the first drive of OT, which would ultimately doom them.
Officials play a role in the outcome of every NFL game, for better or worse. But they were not the real reason why the 49ers lost on Sunday.