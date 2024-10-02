Kyle Shanahan does nothing to alleviate worry addressing Christian McCaffrey injury
Christian McCaffrey is still awaiting his 2024 season debut. Unfortunately, 49ers fans, you’re going to be waiting a while longer to see McCaffrey back in San Francisco’s offense.
During a media conference call, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said McCaffrey is dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, according to a story from NBC Sports Bay Area. He added it’s not a new development.
The story added the Niners plan on ramping up his rehab as he can come off IR ahead of Week 6.
While the news isn’t good for fantasy football owners awaiting the defending Offensive Player of the Year award winner to return to action, the 49ers offense hasn’t looked horrible in his absence. San Francisco has the No. 2 offense in the NFL behind the Ravens through four games this season, according to Pro Football Reference.
They have the No. 2 passing offense and a top 10 rushing offense.
Though the offense hasn’t skipped a beat, it’s nothing like having McCaffrey on the field. In 2023, he had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage with 21 total touchdowns. He also recorded his fourth 1,000-plus-yard season with over 1,400 yards last year.
San Francisco’s record may look like they miss their top threat, but the stats show their offense is still rolling.
If there’s one thing Shanahan is going to do is find a way to put his best players in positions to be great. He did it with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and McCaffrey.
Now he’s doing it with Jordan Mason.
Kyle Shanahan might have the best temporary solution during McCaffrey’s absence
If there’s one thing Kyle Shanahan is going to do is find a way to take whatever he has and make the most of it. With Jordan Mason, Shanahan has found a temporary replacement while McCaffrey is out.
Mason has 447 rushing yards this season, only second behind Derrick Henry. He’s one of three players (Saquon Barkley is the other) with over 400 rushing yards through the first four games.
He also has three 100-plus rushing yard games in 2024.
In a Sports Illustrated story, Shanahan talked about what’s made Mason’s rise this season so good.
“How hard he runs, that he almost always gets more than it's blocked for,” Sports Illustrated quoted Shanahan saying.
“He usually goes to the right hole and hits his right, he runs violently and doesn't slow down and runs very similar to how he did in college. He's a very efficient, hard-running back.”
It may be alarming that McCaffrey may miss more time than anticipated. But at least the offense is still afloat.
And it might have discovered yet another playmaker to add to its potent offense.