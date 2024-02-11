Kylie Kelce proves her true allegiance to the Eagles with Super Bowl gear
Kylie Kelce, wife of Jason Kelce, absolutely refuses to wear Kansas City Chiefs gear.
The Kansas City Chiefs will battle the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII Sunday night. In attendance are Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, who will support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Jason, in true older brother spirit, is decked out head-to-toe in KC gear. Check out the overalls. The 36-year-old, who last appeared in Baltimore and Buffalo to embrace his inner fan (and chug a few beers while shirtless in sub-zero temperatures), gets extra style points. Of course, it is rather difficult for Philadelphia Eagles fans to see a franchise legend in enemy colors. He only gets a pass since it's family.
As for Kylie, welll... she vowed never to wear another team's gear. She's a lifelong Eagles fan. Jason will never be associated with another team, but Kylie's commitment to the bit runs deep. She's wearing red, but not Chiefs red. That's a Cincinnati Bearcats pullover.
Travis Kelce played college football at Cincinnati. Kylie is still supporting the family. But, this is a surefire way to endear herself to every Eagles fan. She already had the love of the fanbase, but this is icing on the cake. It's probably enough to dull the sting of seeing Jason in Chiefs gear for a third straight week. That is a sight many Philly fans will eagerly forget after tonight's game.
Jason has been embroiled in retirement rumors ever since the Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round. As he prepares to hang up the cleats and transition to his exciting post-career plans, we should expect to see more of him at Kansas City games. Travis has floated the idea of an early retirement before, but it's hard to imagine him leaving football in the near future. Not if the Chiefs are annual Super Bowl attendants.
So, while Eagles fans will need to deal with the perpetual discomfort of Jason donning red and yellow in the most outlandish way imaginable, there is relief to be found in Kylie's steadfast Eagles support. She grew up in Narberth, a Philadelphia suburb, and has been cheering on the Eagles her entire life. Never wearing Chiefs gear, even for your brother-in-law's Super Bowl game... that's true fandom, and we here at FanSided admire true fandom.