L'Jarius Sneed move gave Chiefs ammo to make galaxy brain NFL Draft trade
The Kansas City Chiefs chose to trade All-Pro CB L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, but can they use the acquired capital to move up in the draft?
The Chiefs' decision to trade All-Pro CB L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans is an extremely risky move, especially with the compensation acquired.
A future third-round pick, while also swapping seventh-round picks in this year’s draft, isn't exactly what KC fans had in mind when the idea of making this deal surfaced. While the acquisition of future draft capital provides the Chiefs with resources for long-term planning, it also means they must wait to fully reap the benefits of the trade.
Having said that, the move goes a long way in facilitating a potential leap up the board in the first round of next month's draft to acquire Texas WR Xavier Worthy. Worthy, fresh off breaking the NFL record for the fastest 40-yard dash, brings backs the elite speed needed for Kansas City to rebuild the 'Legion of Zoom'.
While Worthy may bolster the deep passing game, which has been lacking since Tyreek Hill's departure, the trade-off in defensive strength could prove costly, considering how it was the defense that played a major role in the Chiefs being able to repeat as champions this past season.
Kansas City Chiefs should trade up for Xavier Worthy to retool the offense
As bad as losing Sneed is, the amount of money it would have required to extend his contract may have been a bit much. The Chiefs already paid defensive tackle Chris Jones a hefty paycheck, and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce also have large deals of their own. They could potentially open up more room by trading other players with big cap hits such as right tackle Jawaan Taylor.
Furthermore, the money saved from Sneed's departure will need to be strategically allocated to address other pressing needs/vital players within the team, notably center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith. The Chiefs can ill-afford to neglect fortifying their offensive line, as evidenced by their humbling defeat in Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers.
The success of the theoretical trade would ultimately hinge on Worthy's ability to integrate into the Chiefs' offensive scheme and make an immediate impact. Keep in mind, though Hollywood Brown is now in town, it's only a one-year "prove it" type of deal. While Worthy's potential is promising, relying solely on rookie offensive firepower to compensate for defensive deficiencies is shortsighted thinking.
Tennessee is loading up on talent this offseason, with Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, and now L'Jarius Sneed joining the fold. If the Chiefs want ANY form of a three-peat, they will need to address the remaining holes on their roster, which now includes cornerback. The good news? General Manager Brett Veach is running the show, and his track record is exemplary.