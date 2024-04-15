Lakers 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to clinch a playoff spot via the NBA Play-In Tournament. Here is their full schedule of games.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023-24 NBA regular season has come to an end. With that, it's onto the Play-In Tournament leading into the playoffs. In two months time, we will find out who will be the 2023-24 NBA Champions and holders of the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
The Los Angeles Lakers have had their fair share of struggles throughout the season, but they were not a caliber of team that would miss out on the playoffs altogether. After their 124-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers locked in an eighth-place finish in the Western Conference with a 47-35 regular-season record. With that, they have to participate in the Play-In Tournament to have a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs.
Without further ado, here is the Lakers' full playoff schedule, including the Play-In Tournament.
Lakers 2024 playoff schedule: Every playoff game
Here is the Lakers' play-in tournament schedule:
- 7/8 game: at New Orleans Pelicans, Tuesday, Apr. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- If Lakers lose: vs. Winner of 9/10 game, Friday, Apr. 19, TBD, TNT
The Lakers will remain in New Orleans to take on the Pelicans for the 7/8 game of the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, Apr. 16. If Los Angeles is to pick up a win over New Orleans, they will officially face the No. 2 Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
- Lakers at Denver Nuggets, Saturday, Apr. 20, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
But if the Lakers lose to the Pelicans, they have one more chance at the playoffs. They would face the winner of the 9/10 game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors for the No. 8 seed on Friday, Apr. 19 on TNT. If the Lakers win the No. 8 seed game, they would earn the right to face the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.
So, the Lakers have two shots to make the playoffs. We'll seed if they can clinch one of the final two seeds in the West, or if their season officially reaches its end.