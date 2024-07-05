Bronny James marketing already taking over ahead of actual first-round picks
With the frenetic early parts of NBA free agency subsiding, the league has turned its focus toward the NBA Summer League games happening over the next couple of weeks.
Considering this, Ben Golliver of The Washington Post notes Los Angeles Lakers second-round selection Bronny James was put "front and center on NBA Summer League ads in Las Vegas".
James, the son of the great LeBron James, was selected with the 55th overall pick after playing a shortened freshman season at USC due to a health scare that he suffered while training at a summer workout. During the 25 games he appeared in, the guard averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 36.6 percent shooting from the floor.
While he's been in the spotlight because of his family tree since his time in high school, the younger James could showcase himself as a defensive specialist who can make a career because of that end of the floor. Bronny is considered the biggest name in the 2024 draft class with the rest of the rookie class not projected to have any true superstars come out of it.
The younger James is expected to play in Summer League with head coach JJ Redick saying as much a couple of days ago. With this in mind, it makes sense that Bronny James is at the front of the NBA Summer League marketing strategy.
Considering Bronny will likely play a couple of games for the Lakers in Vegas, it's fair to put him on the poster for the event. Additionally, if the goal is to get fans in the building for NBA Summer League, James is the most recognizable figure competing. Maybe stars emerge from the draft class eventually, but Bronny remains the biggest figure competing in Vegas at this current juncture.
While the attention may be a bit much for the guard, James will likely profit from the attention that he is getting. This will allow the younger James to make money off multiple different advertisements and sponsorships.