Lakers Game 1 WOAT can't wait to screw up again in Game 2
D'Angelo Russell was a special kind of bad in Game 1 of the Los Angeles Lakers' first round series. Here's to bigger and better things in Game 2.
We're back. The NBA Playoffs are back. And you know what that means — D'Angelo Russell is dropping stink bombs against the Denver Nuggets again.
The Los Angeles Lakers won their Play-In matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, which set up their worst imaginable first round matchup. The Nuggets swept LA out of the conference finals last season. There's a good chance we are heading in that direction again this week.
D'Lo has been a much-maligned presence in LA over the years, but he was great this season. He bought into his role as a spot-up shooter and connective playmaker, trimming his turnovers and posting career-best numbers from 3-point range. He still can't play the Nuggets, though.
Russell was uniquely terrible in the 2023 conference finals, averaging 6.3 points and 3.5 assists on .323/.133/.750 splits in 23.5 minutes. He was benched in favor of Dennis Schroder by Game 4, one could argue an adjustment that came too late. Will Darvin Ham make the same mistake this season?
In Game 1, Russell was on the floor for 41 minutes. He scored 13 points on 20 shots and looked hapless against Denver's connected, aggressive perimeter defense. If Russell plays 41 minutes again, we can probably start prepping for Denver's Round 2 opponent.
D'Angelo Russell expects to right ship after Game 1 struggles
While the Nuggets are licking their chops, Russell is not scared of the moment. He wants a chance to right the ship in Game 2, which he deserves credit for. Confidence is a key component of basketball, and Russell won't stop taking shots.
"Great looks. I mean, I can’t be mad. I don’t recall the last time I got 20, so for me to get 20 good looks – not 20 good, probably, five or six of them were questionable. I know what I’m capable of. Honestly, I’m excited. I’m excited about that. I just feel like sometimes the ball just don’t fall. I was locked into all the details and the little things to try to stay on the floor defensively and things like that. When you look up, your shot’s not falling. No love lost. Can’t be upset about that one. Be ready for the next one." (via Silver Screen and Roll)
That said, sometimes the Lakers need to save Russell from himself. It has been less of a problem this season, but he shouldn't be jacking 20 shots on a regular basis. This is not the series for that. Russell is there to space the floor and exploit Denver's defense when it's in rotation. He's not there to run the offense and carry the burden when Los Angeles' stars don't have it. The latter recipe will end in failure every time.
Maybe it was a simple cold spell from the 28-year-old. Russell has certainly been prone to them in the past, and even the best shooters are off the mark sometimes. A 1-for-9 performance from downtown for a 41.5 percent 3-point shooter certainly feels like an outlier.
Still, it's hard not to be concerned after last spring's collapse. If Russell gets off to another rocky start in Game 2, the Lakers need to pull the plug quickly.