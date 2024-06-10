Should missing on Dan Hurley be the final straw for Rob Pelinka with Lakers?
After losing out on Dan Hurley's coaching services, fans and analysts are questioning why Rob Pelinka is still employed as the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Anthony F. Irwin of Lakers Daily questions "How Pelinka remains employed after this".
The Lakers' pursuit of Hurley failed as the UConn Huskies head coach declined LA's six-year, $70 million contract offer in order to return to Storrs in pursuit of a third-straight NCAA championship. LA won the title in 2020 but has been unable to reach those same heights since their last championship.
Should Lakers GM Rob Pelinka be fired after missing out on Dan Hurley?
Honestly, the Lakers should not give Rob Pelinka any more control regarding personnel or then impending coaching decision. Yes, no one should be advocating for someone to be fired but Pelinka has worn out his welcome in LA.
The trade for Russell Westbrook in the 2021 offseason was downright terrible as the franchise gave up Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a first-round pick, and Montrezl Harrell in exchange for a ball-handler who couldn't space the floor.
At the time, the franchise could have moved this package or something similar for Buddy Hield and possibly Myles Turner. Yes, LeBron James did want a ball-handler but trading two solid starters and a first-round pick for a ball-handler that doesn't fit is one strike against Pelinka. In addition to this, Darvin Ham was not the answer for the Lakers on the sidelines.
The team should have probably gone for a more experienced coach who had experience running a veteran-led roster. Beyond that, there are plenty of times that the Lakers decided to underpay options to make sure that their books are clean post-James moving on from the franchise. This included the Lakers being unwilling to commit to Lue for life after LeBron when the coach was available in 2019. The Lakers have continued doing things like this under Pelinka's command.
Mistakes are always made in the NBA, and the GM isn't in charge of how deep the franchise goes into the luxury tax but the former NBA agent has way too many correctable mistakes to count. As Lakers fans brace for the worst, Pelinka continues to have a job he likely doesn't deserve to keep.