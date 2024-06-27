Lakers Day 2 picks: When do Lakers pick next?
By Ian Levy
The Lakers came into the first day and the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft with just one pick — No. 17. Because they owe the Pelicans their 2025 first-round pick, they couldn't trade this pick unless it was in a deal to move back and pick-up multiple first-rounders.
With an eye toward getting a player who could help them win now, they opted for Dalton Knecht — a four-year college player with great shooting ability and scoring instincts on the wing. His pre-draft scouting report at FanSded highlights exactly what the Lakers could be getting:
There just aren't many more complete offensive players on the board. Knecht poses a threat at every level, whether he's hovering behind the 3-point line or muscling up smaller defenders in the post. He has an in-between game. He doesn't commit a ton of turnovers (1.7 per game). And, in the end, he's shouldering a major workload with remarkable efficiency. He has earned his flowers.
Day 2 and the second round of the NBA Draft pick up at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27 and the Lakers will have at least one more pick to make.
What picks do the Lakers have in the second round of the NBA Draft?
The Lakers have just one pick in the second round of the draft, No. 55 overall. The assumption has been for weeks that they will take Bronny James here, although rumors have swirled that other teams might take him first either to play spoiler or because they honestly believe he has more upside.
Bronny missed the beginning of his freshman season at USC because of a cardiac arrest incident and the requisite recovery and struggled significantly once he was able to get back on the court. However, most scouts acknowledged that this was a chaotic setting in which to judge his talents and he did impress at the NBA Draft Combine with strong measurements and an excellent display in the shooting drills.
Whether they're actually intrigued by his upside or simply want to do right by LeBron, we may never know. But, given that each team is on the clock for about four minutes, we should know by 6 p.m. ET tomorrow if Bronny will indeed join his dad on the Lakers.