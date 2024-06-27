Lakers do the predictable, draft Bronny James to team up with dad LeBron: Best memes, tweets
By Scott Rogust
This felt like an inevitability. The Los Angeles Lakers held a late second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Bronny James declared for the draft and was projected to be a second-round selection. So, it was a matter of whether Bronny would fall to the Lakers at pick No. 55, or if another team would select him.
On Thursday, Bronny was selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Lakers.
Not only will he stay in California, but he will also get to team up with his father, LeBron James. This would be the first time ever that a father and son would play on the same NBA team.
Lets' take a look at some of the reactions on social media of LeBron and Bronny joining forces on the Lakers.
Bronny didn't play much in his lone season at USC, due in part to suffering cardiac arrest. With that, he was limited to 25 games for the Trojans, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, while shooting 36.6 percent from the field.
It was a bit of a shock when Bronny did declare for the draft, considering the lack of playing time. But he did impress throughout the pre-draft process, especially at the NBA Scouting Combine. Bronny worked out for just two teams -- the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns.
During the draft, former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said he heard Bronny's agent, Rich Paul, was calling teams to tell them not to draft the USC product, and threatened that his client would be "going to Australia." Whether that's true or not remains to be seen. Either way, Bronny found his way onto the Lakers.
This has to be an awesome moment for LeBron. He had been very vocal in the past about wanting to play with Bronny before retiring as an NBA player. Bronny did say that he would like to follow his own path to the league. Now, LeBron's dream has become a reality -- a father and son playing on the same team.