Rich Paul rumored to be going to extreme lengths to control Bronny James' draft destiny
By Scott Rogust
UPDATE: The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Now, Bronny will team up with his father, LeBron.
Original story can be viewed below:
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is in the books after concluding late Wednesday night. However, there was still one more day to go, with the second-round taking place at ESPN Studios in New York City. With that, NBA fans had the chance to see who their favorite teams would select.
But there was one prospect that garnered plenty of attention on the opening night, and continues to do so in the second-round -- Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
Even though Bronny had limited playing time at USC, due in part to a heart issue that sidelined him for the beginning of the year, he declared for the NBA Draft. Even though he was praised for his defensive abilities, Bronny was viewed as a second-round prospect. There were plenty of rumors surrounding where he would end up. Would he play alongside his father on the Lakers? Would the Phoenix Suns draft him? Or would the Boston Celtics draft Bronny as a way to stick it to the Lakers?
Apparently, Bronny's agent Rich Paul is controlling the his destiny in the NBA Draft.
Rich Paul rumored to be threatening teams not to draft Bronny James
Current ESPN analyst and former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers teased what Paul is planning for Bronny in the second-round of the NBA Draft. Later on in the broadcast, Myers said that Paul is calling teams to tell them not to draft Bronny or "he's going to Australia."
Well, that is quite the strategy for Paul if Myers' announcement is legitimate. Would this be a way to force Bronny onto the Lakers, who hold the No. 55 overall pick? After all, the Celtics do hold the No. 54 pick and could play spoiler.
Bronny only worked out for two teams in the pre-draft process -- the Lakers and the Suns. Phoenix currently doesn't have any more picks remaining as of this writing, unless they try to trade back into the second round.
This is some more intrigue on Bronny's draft and NBA status during the final day of the draft. We will see if Bronny does get drafted, whether it's by the Lakers or another team.