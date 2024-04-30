Lakers freshly eliminated, already change tune on drafting Bronny James

Lakers freshly eliminated, already changing tune on drafting Bronny James
Whether it's offering a max extension or drafting Bronny, the Lakers are open to any deal that would motivate LeBron to stay in LA.
By Kyle Delaney
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs, losing 108-106 to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5. For the second consecutive season, the Lakers' season ended at the hands of the Nuggets. Now, it's Los Angeles' turn to step up to the plate and tackle a challenge just as formidable as facing the defending champs on the court — the offseason.
After the game, LeBron refused to answer a question regarding his future with the Lakers.
Per @BenGolliver on Twitter/X:
Let's face the difficult truth. At 39 years old, LeBron just played his 1,779th career game. As far as his career goes, he's well past his back nine. In a way, it's like he's at the driving range and on the course at the same time. Essentially, executing and planning simultaneously. The general consensus is that LeBron is expected to play up to two more seasons. With that being said, the Lakers' top priority now is ensuring LeBron James retires in purple and gold.
According to The Athletic's Lauren Merola, "Lakers owner Jeanie Buss wants to see the James name stay, and potentially double, in the City of Angels." Per Merola, the Lakers are "open to discussing any deal that would intrigue LeBron to return for his seventh season in L.A." This includes, "the prospect of helping LeBron fulfill his dream of playing with his son Bronny by potentially drafting him." Also on the table for James is a three-year, $164 million extension. Safe to say, the Lakers don't play around when it comes to keeping their stars happy.
This April, Bronny James entered the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game his freshman season at USC. His final decision will be made based on NBA teams’ evaluations and feedback.
As for LeBron, the 39-year-old has a $51.4 million player option for next season. In this case, his option date of June 29 is right after the draft (June 26) and right before free agency officially opens (June 30). LeBron is expected to wait and see how the Lakers approach the offseason before opting in or out.
Back in 2022, LeBron James told The Athletic, "My last year (in the NBA) will be played with my son." It now appears the Lakers are serious about making this dream for James a reailty, and it might even happen sooner rather than later.