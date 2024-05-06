Lakers firings don’t stop at Darvin Ham
After losing to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, the L.A. Lakers are set on major changes. They started by firing head coach Darvin Ham and followed it up by getting rid of a long-time assistant coach who has been crucial in many players' successful development. As noted by Dave McMenamin of ESPN and first reported by the L.A. Times, the Lakers have parted ways with the entire coaching staff including Phil Handy.
Handy, is an amazing assistant coach and has been influential in the success of many veterans who otherwise would likely not have a career in the NBA if not for his amazing development skills. This included the development of Austin Reaves and Alex Caruso into plus starters in the league. Additionally, Handy seemingly helped Rui Hachimura turn into an offensive weapon after the forward was traded to the team two seasons ago.
It's possible that Handy will be back with the Lakers as the new coach might want him as a development assistant coach but the squad is tempting fate that another franchise will not pick up the assistant and use him for their own squad. Handy also was seen as a possible replacement for Ham before word leaked that he had been let go as well.
Despite not doing a great job when it comes to player personal decisions, general manager Rob Pelinka is still in charge. It's worth wondering why that still is as the Lakers go into a long offseason.
Why are the Lakers firing everyone but general manager Rob Pelinka?
Despite making extremely poor trades, poor draft choices in recent years and not being able to convince management that going into the luxury tax was needed for this franchise to win, Rob Pelinka has been able to keep his job as general manager of the Lakers.
Part of the reason he has been able to keep his job is because of the good vibes created by the 2020 NBA title and having a star like Anthony Davis as the centerpiece of the future once LeBron James finally retires or leaves.
Despite making several deals where the franchise gave up a first-round pick, they have been unable to find a suitable point guard to pair with James and Davis.
The first attempt came after the 2020 title season when the franchise replaced Rajon Rondo by trading a first-round pick and Danny Green for Dennis Schröder. Schroder was not able to handle starting point guard duties which led Pelinka to trade above-average starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma AND a first-round pick (of which the Lakers have limited supply of) for Russell Westbrook.
This is despite the fact that the fit between Westbrook, Davis and James made no sense at all. The former Thunder MVP also declined in skill over the 2021 offseason which made the entire situation truly terrible.
The Lakers then had to settle for D'Angelo Russell, who can be a good offensive starter but his defense makes it hard for him to playable in the playoffs. To be fair, finding a suitor for Westbrook at that point in his career was extremely hard and the three-team deal that he made is probably the reason he still has a job.
Still, the Lakers have never actually been anything but long-shot title contenders since 2021 because of Pelinka's decisions. Yes, the Lakers might avoid the mistake of getting rid of Handy but hiring him back when the new head coach is hired. Still, it's worth wondering how Handy is out of a job but their GM is not.