Lakers have to pick sides between LeBron James, Anthony Davis in head coach hire
By Kinnu Singh
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was promptly fired after getting trounced by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Los Angeles won a championship in the 2019-20 NBA season, but the team has struggled to find success since then. Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel was fired after the 2021-22 season, and Ham's two-year stint didn't yield any promising results. With retirement around the corner for James, pressure is mounting for the Lakers to produce.
The Lakers needs to develop a long-term plan that focuses around Anthony Davis, but Ham’s successor will also face the challenge of helping superstar LeBron James win one last NBA championship in the twilight of his career. Striking a balance between the two goals is no easy task, and Los Angeles has taken their time to find the right coach to lead them into the future.
The search has seemingly dwindled down to two prominent names: New Orleans Pelicans associate coach James Borrego and former NBA player J.J. Redick.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis have opposing choice for Lakers HC
The Athletic's Shams Charania suggested Redick is the Lakers "leading choice at this stage," but NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Davis would prefer Borrego instead of Redick as the team's next head coach.
"It has been suggested in some corners of the league that Lakers star big man Anthony Davis probably prefers for James Borrego to get the job over Redick," Stein wrote.
Davis' opinion could end up being the deciding factor. According to Jovan Buha, the Lakers are focused on finding the right head coach for Davis rather than James.
“The Lakers have made it known, as well as Klutch Sports CEO and Davis’ agent Rich Paul, that this should be more of a Davis hire than a LeBron Hames hire, given that LeBron may only play another year, two years, three years max, in the NBA, and Davis is signed for another four years with the Lakers,” Buha said.
Davis' affinity for Borrego isn't surprising. Davis and Borrego briefly became acquainted after the Pelicans selected Davis with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. James' preference for Redick should come as no surprise, as the duo already co-host the "Mind the Game" podcast together.
James' connection to Redick and Davis' connection to Borrego create an interesting dynamic, but the Lakers could attempt to fit both coaches onto their payroll. According to Stein, Los Angeles wants Borrego on their coaching staff even if they hire Redick as head coach. New Orleans may not be willing to let Borrego leave for a lateral move while he's still under contract, which could make it difficult to acquire the associate coach without making him the head coach.
Borrego has been a head coach with the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets, while Redick has no prior head coaching experience.