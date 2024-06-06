3 Lakers offseason targets who should jump at chance to play for Dan Hurley
By Lior Lampert
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching search did a complete 180 after appearing to reach the most likely and riskiest conclusion.
Initial reports indicated that former NBA player turned ESPN broadcaster and renowned podcaster JJ Redick had the inside track to becoming the next Lakers coach. He even began picking out his assistants for his eventual staff. Alas, it may be all for not after news surfaced on the eleventh hour that the Lakers have seemingly pivoted to an eye-opening alternative.
We discovered that Los Angeles intends to make UConn's Dan Hurley a massive long-term offer to lure him out of the college ranks. What a stunning turning of events.
Redick's colleague, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, cites Hurley's "elite player development" as one of the reasons why the Lakers switched gears. That is a significant paradigm shift for a franchise that has repeatedly tried to remain competitive with an aging LeBron James on the roster. Los Angeles feels the UConn coach can unlock the untapped potential of its "young core" of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachmimura and Max Christie.
Many envisioned the Lakers going big game hunting for a third star to pair with James and Anthony Davis. Now, their entire calculus changes. Will they still target win-now contributors? Or do they prioritize youth with Hurley potentially in the mix?
Should the Lakers and Hurley reach an agreement, these three prospective offseason options should welcome the possibility of playing for the back-to-back NCAA national champion.
3. Bol Bol
Bol Bol is the type of player a coach like Hurley, who specializes in maximizing young talent, relishes.
Only 24 years old, Bol is a 7-foot-3 forward with the shooting touch and handles of a guard. Moreover, he has the length and instincts to make his mark on the defensive side of the ball. But for whatever reason, things haven't panned out for the 2019 second-round pick.
In 2022-23, Bol showed flashes of the upside many believe he possesses as a member of the Orlando Magic. He averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game with .546/.265/.759 shooting splits in 21.5 nightly minutes. However, he took a step back this season after landing with the Phoenix Suns -- failing to carve out a consistent or significant rotation role.
Bol is entering unrestricted free agency. So, the Lakers could acquire him for a presumably low cost. And it feels safe to say his time with the Suns is over, especially after seeing how he got deployed in his inaugural campaign in Phoenix.
A physical specimen, maybe Bol has another level(s) to his game. His joining the Lakers to play for Hurley is an exciting possibility for all parties involved. The latter would be like Michelangelo, sculpting the former into the player many envisioned he could be.
2. Jalen Smith
It is hard to believe that 2020 No. 10 overall pick Jalen Smith is entering his fifth NBA season. Somehow, the former Maryland standout only turned 24 in March. His age and current situation make him an ideal candidate to play for Hurley's Lakers.
Smith has always had the talent to succeed in the pros, evidenced by his draft pedigree. However, he has yet to get an extensive look for reasons beyond his control.
During his first stop as a member of the Suns, he happened to join a ready-made title contender. So, Phoenix shipped him to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a more experienced bench option in Torrey Craig ahead of the trade deadline.
In Indiana, Smith has been part of a front logjam. First, it was Isaiah Jackson and Myles Turner getting in his way. Now, it is the two of them plus the three big men they've added to the roster since -- Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker.
Still, Smith has shown what he is capable of in flashes with the Pacers. He started 14 games this season, averaging 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per contest with .530/.304/.739 shooting splits. Yes, the three-point percentage is less than stellar. But the larger sample size from 2023-24 shows he is a better shooter than advertised (42.4 percent) and could be a solid stretch five.
Under the tutelage of Hurley and playing alongside superstars like James and Davis, Smith would be a magnificent complimentary piece. A big man who can space the floor for them would be a welcomed addition.
Smith has a player option with the Pacers for 2024-25 valued at a lowly $5.4 million. Playing on an expiring contract for that amount would be a poor business decision. Instead, he should waste no time flocking to the Lakers if/when Hurley gets hired in hopes of restoring his value.
1. Trae Young
What if we told you there was a way for the Lakers to combine their championship aspirations with Hurley's play development expertise?
Signs point toward the Atlanta Hawks trading at least one of their star guards -- whether it be Trae Young or Dejounte Murray. Here, we will focus on the latter, whose skill set and timeline align well with the Lakers, considering he is entering his age-26 season.
Young's name has been swirling in trade rumors for months, with the Lakers constantly coming up as a potential landing spot. His ties to James and Davis (Klutch Sports represents all three players) and Los Angeles' thirst for a third star has been a driving factor. Now, Hurley makes the idea of the pairing even more appealing.
Hurley runs a free-flowing offensive system -- emphasizing ball/player movement, a high basketball IQ and three-point shooting. While Young has struggled to play off the ball opposite Murray, his vision/playmaking and expanded three-point range make this an outstanding fit.
One of the best distributors in the Association, Young has averaged over 10 assists per game in consecutive campaigns. The three-time All-Star is one of the premier floor generals in the league. Why wouldn't he want to play for someone like Hurley, who can get the most out of his facilitating mastery?
In 2021-22, Young led the entire NBA in total points (2,155) and dimes (737). He could be the puppet master of a potent scoring unit under Hurley's supervision.
Moreover, the combination of Young and Hurley would seamlessly usher the Lakers into the post-James era when the time eventually comes.