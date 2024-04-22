Lakers probable starting lineup for Game 2 of Western Conference First Round Playoff
The Lakers need their role players to step up if they're going to even things with the Nuggets. Here are the players who support LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
By Ian Levy
The Los Angeles Lakers struggled against the Denver Nuggets and ultimately dropped Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, 114-103. That added another tally mark to an nine-game losing streak against the Nuggets, stretching back to January of last season and covering last year's sweep during the Western Conference Finals.
The Lakers have experimented with their starting lineup throughout the regular season and, considering how much the supporting cast struggled in Game 1, there could be some rotation changes coming. Here's how we expect things to look tonight:
Lakers predicted starting lineup for Game 2 against the Nuggets
PG: D'Angelo Russell
SG: Austin Reaves
SF: Rui Hachimura
PF: LeBron James
C: Anthony Davis
The Lakers have used this same starting lineup for eight of the last 10 games, only adapting because of injuries. Even with D'Angelo Russell shooting 9-of-24 in Game 1, it's unlikely there will be any changes here. What could be changed is the order of players off the bench.
That Lakers' starting lineup actually outscored the Nuggets in Game 1, going plus-2 in just over 20 minutes. They were also plus-3 in just over six minutes with the same group with Taurean Prince in place of Hachimura. Prince played just over 20 minutes and was very effective, and as one of the few solid 3-and-D players on the Lakers bench his role is largely safe.
Where the Lakers got beat were the 12 minutes that Spencer Dinwidde was on the floor. They were outscored by 12 points in his 13 minutes and that same starting lineup was minus-11 in just over six minutes with Dinwiddie in place of Russell. In theory, Dinwiddie's size and secondary creation make him valuable but the Lakers may have to look at giving more of his minutes to Gabe Vincent.
Vincent was one of the Lakers' big offseason additions but only played in four games before knee surgery took him out of the lineup. He didn't return until the end of March and only appeared in six regular season games after his return, never breaking 20 minutes. Vincent played just over seven minutes in Game 1 and didn't attempt a shot.
Vincent may not be full healthy but, on paper, he's a better shooter and more aggressive defender than Dinwiddie, even if he's a few inches smaller. Given how problematic Dinwiddie was and how poorly Russell shot, Darvin Ham may need to experiment with Vincent and see if he's ready for more.