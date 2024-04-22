What time and channel is the Lakers game on today?
The Lakers have lost nine straight games against the Denver Nuggets. They'll be looking to end that streak tonight. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
By Ian Levy
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 9, 2022, their last regular season matchup of last season. They were then swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. They struck out mightily in seeking revenge, losing all three of their regular-season matchups this season. They carried that 0-8 streak into Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs and came up short against the Nuggets again, 114-103.
Their recent futility against the Nuggets is clearly weighing on the Lakers and they'll be looking to break the nine-game losing streak tonight in Game 2.
How to watch Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 2
- Date: Monday, Apr. 22
- Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Denver, CO
- Stadium: Ball Arena
- TV info: TNT
- Live Stream: Fubo (free seven-day trial), Watch TNT, Max, YouTubeTV
Can the Lakers finally get a win against the Denver Nuggets?
The Lakers got huge games from LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Game 1 — combining for 59 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, 1 steal and 5 blocks shooting 22-of-39 from the field (56.4 percent). The problem is that they got so little from the rest of supporting cast.
Austin Reaves, Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura were decently effective overall but combined to hit just 4-of-11 from beyond the arc (with the volume being more of an issue than the accuracy). D'Angelo Russell struggled even more — 6-of-20 from the field, 1-of-9 on 3-pointers. The Lakers absolutely have to get more from their supporting cast if they're going to challenge the Nuggets.
The Lakers did a decent job making things challenging for Nikola Jokic but no one can really slow him down at this point in his career. What they need to do is continue to make things hard for Denver's supporting cast. Jamal Murray missed some open shots and finished 9-of-24 but he and Aaron Gordon combined for 17 assists and the Nuggets, as a team, turned the ball over just four times.
The Lakers have the talent to turn things around. Execution is the key.