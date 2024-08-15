Lakers projected depth chart and rotation heading into 2024-25 season
After yet another playoff series loss to the Denver Nuggets, the L.A. Lakers made zero blockbuster trades this offseason with their best addition coming in the draft when the squad was lucky enough to land Dalton Knecht at No. 17.
L.A. also added Bronny James (you may have heard of him, son of NBA great and current Laker LeBron James) in the second round with his role likely being a deep bench option for the squad. Despite being mentioned heavily in trade rumors, the Lakers choose to make no trades, big or small, this offseason and their roster will look pretty much the same.
Despite having several first-round draft picks available for trade, the franchise chose to stay put for now with a possible focus on mid-season upgrades to help them get back into the upper tier of contenders in the Western Conference.
Los Angeles Lakers depth chart for the 2024-25 season
POSITION
STARTER
Bench
Deep Bench
PG
D'Angelo Russell
Gabe Vincent
Jalen Hood-Schifino
SG
Austin Reaves
Max Christie
Bronny James
SF
LeBron James
Dalton Knecht
Cam Reddish
PF
Rui Hachimura
Jarred Vanderbilt
C
Anthony Davis
Jaxson Hayes
Christian Wood
Who will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the starting lineup?
Bearing an unexpected trade to start the season, the Lakers will likely start D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura along with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. While the squad doesn't have a lot of trade assets to work with, it's likely that this group will end up changing with the franchise possibly moving Russell for an upgrade at the starting point guard at the very least.
Off the bench, Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht will probably be key contributors with possible upgrades coming at the trade deadline. Even though the Lakers likely have a couple of possible trades to make, it's hard to see a world where L.A. can compete in a deep Western Conference with their probable ceiling as a second-round exit.