Lakers rumors: One candidate is 'slightly ahead' in head coach search
By Curt Bishop
The search for a new head coach continues for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Following their first-round loss to the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, the Lakers dismissed then-head coach Darvin Ham on May 3 after he had compiled a 90-74 record over his two seasons in Los Angeles.
One particular candidate is J.J. Redick, who currently serves as an NBA analyst on ESPN. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Redick seems to have a leg up on the rest of the candidates despite having no prior coaching experience. Other candidates to replace Ham are Sam Cassell and James Borrego.
J.J. Redick the leading candidate for Lakers head coach vacancy
As of now, it appears that Redick is the leading candidate, though they haven't yet gotten around to interviewing any of their candidates.
The Lakers are reportedly also using former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski as an "unofficial source" as they assess their candidates. Redick was drafted out of Duke in 2006, having played under Coach K for four years.
Los Angeles earned the seventh seed in the Western Conference this season, winning their Play-In game against the New Orleans Pelicans before falling short against the Nuggets in the first round.
Redick has interviewed for previous head coaching vacancies. He interviewed for the Toronto Raptors head coach position last year before the team hired Darko Rajakovic. He was also in the running for the Charlotte Hornets' head coaching position until Charles Lee was given the job earlier this month.
The Lakers may be undergoing some changes this offseason. LeBron James is a free agent and there is no guarantee he will re-sign with the team. Perhaps a new era may begin in Los Angeles. Redick would be an interesting choice for the head coaching job should he be selected by the Lakers.
We'll see how the process plays out. As of now, it appears that Redick has the inside track, but Borrego and Cassell are also intriguing options and would be interesting choices if hired.