Chris Paul appears to push back on JJ Redick-Lakers rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly changing course in their head coach search and one possible future Laker seems to suggest that the franchise will likely hire Dan Hurley over J.J. Redick.
Appearing on the Pat McAfee show, Chris Paul told McAfee "You ain't necessarily gotta believe everything that you hear".
"Same thing with all of the stuff, saying this is gonna be the coach or that... so you just never know but as a far as a Dan Hurley. I got so much respect for him," Paul said.
This comes as it was revealed that the Lakers were secretly recruiting UConn back-to-back title champion coach Dan Hurley to fill their head coach opening. Before this secret reveal, Redick was the odds-on favorite to be the next head coach of the franchise. L.A. is looking for a long-term solution to hire their head coaching hire after the firing of former head coach Darvin Ham.
Paul could be a free agent this offseason if the Warriors release him or trade him. This is extremely likely since the franchise has a chance to get out of his $30 million contract if they waive or trade him by late June. The veteran guard may join the Lakers this offseason if given the opportunity since the guard is famously friends with LeBron James for the majority of his career.
As the Lakers look to fill their head coaching vacancy with J.J Redick, Dan Hurley, or another surprise candidate, it's worth wondering whether Hurley is the lead in the hire.
Does Chris Paul's assertion mean Dan Hurley is a lock for Lakers job?
While it's unclear if Paul's pushing back on Redick chances to get the head coaching position means that Hurley is more likely to get the position, it's clear based on other evidence that UConn coach seems to be the preferred choice for the Lakers. The two-time national title-winning coach looks like the person that L.A. wants for this position, especially based on reported compensation.
The Lakers seem intent on offering Hurley a $100+ million deal which will likely guarantee that the coach has multiple years to right the ship. At the very least, the coach will probably be paid handsomely for his job (should he choose to accept).
Whatever ends up happening, an NBA veteran and a possible future Lakers veteran seems to suggest that the Lakers are pushing back on hiring Redick in favor of someone else. And with Hurley already in the mix, it doesn't take Sherlock Holmes to figure out who that might be.