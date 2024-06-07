NBA Rumors: Lakers-Dan Hurley chances, Warriors-Bronny buzz, Clingan trade up teams
- Multiple teams have explored trading up for Donovan Clingan in NBA Draft
- Bronny James to the Warriors?
- Will Dan Hurley become the next Lakers head coach?
By Lior Lampert
Yes, the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics played Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, and there is much to discuss about the outcome. But there are 28 other franchises in the league whose offseason has already begun.
The rumor mill is swirling between massive contract extension decisions, the upcoming NBA Draft and theLos Angeles Lakers coaching search. Amid all the turmoil, we're here to update you on what's happening around the league. So, without further ado, let's jump into the latest news and intel.
NBA Rumors: Donovan Clingan trade up teams
ESPN's Jonathan Givony labels UConn star and two-time NCAA national champion Donovan Clingan as a "top-three prospect." But the NBA Draft expert adds that the former Husky could slide because teams near the top of the board already have their starting centers. However, the big man will have no shortage of suitors, and multiple teams are reportedly exploring the possibility of trading up to get him.
Givony lists the Chicago Bulls, Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz as teams considering moving up to acquire Clingan.
Clingan is a highly touted prospect for his incredible size, defensive impact and continuously improving offensive game. He is 7-foot-3 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan and nearly a 10-foot standing reach, enabling him to be a remarkable rim protector.
In 2023-24, Clingan averaged 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 63.9 percent from the field. At only 20 years old, he guided UConn to a second consecutive title. His production, physical intangibles and contribution to team success make him a desirable asset.
Regardless, Givony anticipates Clingan getting taken no later than seventh by the Portland Trail Blazers. But the former also said the latter is a "sleeper candidate to hear his name called at No. 1."
NBA Rumors: Warriors-Bronny James buzz
Many remember when leaked reports of the Golden State Warriors pursuing Lakers superstar LeBron James surfaced following this year's trade deadline. While those talks seemingly never got far, the Dubs could woo him using nepotism if they want to explore the idea again.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley listed James' son, Bronny, as one of three realistic draft targets for the Warriors, citing the connection to the 20-time All-Star.
"... if the Warriors want to try courting LeBron James again, drafting his son won't hurt their recruiting pitch," Buckley said.
It is hard to fault the logic. The NBA's all-time leading scorer has previously voiced his longing to play alongside Warriors franchise icon Stephen Curry. James has a player option for next season he could opt (and presumably will) opt out of to sign a multi-year deal. Nevertheless, many anticipate him re-signing with the Lakers. But could his documented desire to join forces with the best shooter in league history and the Warriors drafting his son change his mind?
However, the Warriors' prospective interest in Bronny goes beyond his father. Depending on what they do with Chris Paul, they could need immediate backup point guard help. The veteran floor general's $30 million 2024-25 salary becomes fully guaranteed on June 28. Based on his performance last season, it is hard to justify paying the 39-year-old that much. But as Buckley points out, there are better options if they want an instant impact player.
NBA Rumors: Lakers-Dan Hurley chances
The thought of UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley leaving the program was unfathomable 48 hours ago. However, things have drastically changed since news revealed the Lakers are ready to hire him to fill the same position.
Everything has escalated quickly in light of the report -- it appears Hurley is now seriously considering taking the leap to the pros. But what are the odds of him accepting the Lakers' offer?
The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman said there is a '50-50' chance Hurley becomes the next head coach of the Lakers. The basketball analyst adds that UConn has put a "strong offer on the table" in hopes he'll stay.
Hurley met with his players at UConn on Thursday to inform them of the possibility, making it all the more real. Moreover, he is meeting with the Lakers brass on Friday.
In six seasons as the leader of the Huskies program, Hurley has gone 141-58, including four March Madness appearances and consecutive national championships.
Hurley will likely decide on his future in the coming days. Until then, all eyes will be on him. Regardless, the fallout of his choice will be massive and have monumental ramifications.