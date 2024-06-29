Lakers set to make major mistake by pursuing washed veteran
Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James fans had reason to be excited on Saturday after a report suggested James could take a pay cut to unlock L.A.'s mid-level exception. An NBA insider now suggests that the team may accidentally waste this space to go after a washed star.
According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the "Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, and, Dallas Mavericks are expected to be among strong suitors for Thompson."
Thompson, who is the son of Lakers veteran Mychal Thompson, is likely leaving Golden State via free agency this offseason after the two sides were unable to reach a long-term contract.
The five-time All-Star has fallen off a cliff in recent years after two major knee injuries took away much of his two-way elite game.
The four-time NBA champ averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 43 percent shooting from the floor this season. He moved to the bench midseason with the emergence of rookie Brandin Podziemski.
Considering his play since the two major knee injuries he suffered, it's hard to see him contribute to a championship squad in a major role in the next two to three years. The combination of this and the lack of a respectable contract offer by Golden State has probably made Thompson feel disrespected leading to him moving on from the Warriors this offseason.
Even though Thomspon to the Lakers could be interesting to watch, it's fair to say that pursuing him over other targets would be a major mistake.
Lakers set to make possibly huge major mistake by pursuing Klay Thompson
According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, LeBron James is willing to take a pay cut for James Harden, Klay Thompson, and Jones Valančiūnas. Instead of going after Harden or Thompson, the Lakers should look to sign a veteran big like Jonas Valančiūnas.
After averaging 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game on 55 percent shooting from the floor last season, Valančiūnas will surely help L.A., with their lack of a big man opposite Anthony Davis.
Additionally, the Lithuanian doesn't have the ego that Thompson or Harden have since the big man has never reached star-like status in the NBA.
Yes, either of these guards could add wing depth to this roster but it's fair to question if any of these veterans are willing to take a back seat and an annual salary of $12 million. A back seat could likely include starting or finishing big games on the bench.
As the Lakers continue to fill out their roster, the squad should hopefully avoid signing Thompson this offseason to avoid a possible huge mistake.