LeBron could help Lakers with team-friendly free agency approach
The Los Angeles Lakers have done everything they can to satisfy LeBron James this offseason and the veteran could reward the franchise by taking a discount on his upcoming contract.
According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, "the superstar is considering opening up a pathway for the team to obtain the full midlevel exception for the right targets."
James, who is still an All-NBA level talent, can get up to $160 million over three years from the Lakers this offseason. The star averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game on 54 percent shooting from the floor this season for the Lakers. The franchise has done everything they can to satisfy the forward ahead of his pending free-agency by hiring his podcast partner as head coach and drafting his son with the 55th overall pick.
As James reaches 40 years old next season, the forward seemingly wants to play at most three more years in the NBA. Considering this, it's possible that this upcoming contract could be the last major deal that the star signs in his storied career.
If the Lakers want to unlock the mid-level exception, L.A. will likely need James to take $10 million less annually. The "team salary" needs to stay in the range of $160 million total.
It should also be noted that the franchise has a tradeable salary with D'Angelo Russell accepting his player option for next season. Additionally, L.A. has two first-round picks (2029 and 2031) and three first-round swaps (2026,2028 and 2030) they can offer in trades this offseason.
Considering the amount of assets that L.A. has this offseason, the franchise has a clear path towards championship contention if they can make the right moves. This likely includes not trading Austin Reaves or Rui Hachimura and upgrading the starting guard spot opposite Reaves. Additionally, L.A. will need to acquire front-court veterans who can play solid reserve minutes.
The only major problem with fixing these holes is that general manager Rob Pelinka will be making these decisions. Pelinka has made very poor personal decisions and will likely need to do better if the franchise wants any hope of making this roster a championship contender in a tough western conference.
With that they have, the squad should target wings like De'Anthony Melton, and Derrick Jones Jr. in free agency. Additionally, they could see the trade availability of the Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon. It's unclear if Pelinka is up to the challenge but Los Angeles will hope he does so with James possibly taking a discount to open the mid-level exemption for the squad.