LeBron's agent floats possible retirement date after Lakers eliminated again
LeBron James has been around for 21 seasons, but the end may be near. His agent, Rich Paul suggested as much, saying he believed the future Hall-of-Famer had two or three years left in the tank.
By Curt Bishop
The season is over for the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Monday, the team lost a hard-fought Game 5 of the Western Conference quarterfinals to the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. For the second straight year, the Lakers' season has come to an end at the hands of the Nuggets.
LeBron James' time in Los Angeles may also soon be over, as he is expected to not exercise his player option and hit the free agent market for the first time since 2018.
While LeBron isn't retiring at the end of this season, his time in the NBA is also limited. Prior to Game 5, James' agent Rich Paul discussed the star's future and hinted at when he may walk away.
"The guy has committed more than half of his life to the game of basketball," Paul said. "I think he has 2-3 years left in the tank maybe."
LeBron's agent hints at retirement
While LeBron won't be retiring at the end of this season, Paul made it clear that the end is near.
James has played 21 seasons in the NBA and is the last active player from the stacked 2003 draft class. His greatness has certainly been a staple in the NBA for a long time.
But of course, all good things must eventually come to an end, and James' time in the NBA is likely limited. At the age of 39, he has accomplished as much as one could in his years in the league. He is a 20-time All-Star, a four-time MVP, a four-time NBA champion, and a 19-time All-NBA Team selection.
This season was certainly no exception. He averaged 25.7 points per game, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. He also shot 54 percent from field goal range and 41 percent from beyond the arc.
He's certainly made a case to be considered the greatest player of all time. His longevity has allowed his to accomplish several major feats.
Still, based on Paul's comments, LeBron's career may in fact be winding down, and by the end of the 2025-26 season, he may decide to hang up his jersey for good. We'll see what the next few years bring for one of the all-time greats.