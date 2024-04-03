NBA insider reveals expected timeline before LeBron James' retirement
Despite his age, LeBron James is still one of the best players in the league. Still, James is reaching 40 years old soon and has retirement on his mind.
Along with the Los Angeles Lakers trying to get into the No. 7 or 8 spot of the NBA Play-In Tournament, their best and oldest star is facing rumors that he will retire soon.
According to Shams Charania of the Athletic on the Pat McAfee show, the expectation is that LeBron James will play "one or two more years" and "beyond that" Shams is unsure whether the veteran will play more seasons.
James is currently in his 21st season and has been averaging 25 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists on an efficient shooting of 53 percent from the floor and 41 percent from distance. While the all-time veteran is not the best player in the league as he once was, the star is still arguably one of the best 15 players out there.
On the other hand, the Lakers have been struggling to get a top-six seed behind poor coaching, injuries, and a deep Western Conference. With the Lakers being long-shot contenders to get out of the West, how likely is a LeBron James retirement in the near future?
LeBron James retirement rumors: Two more years?
Based on how he has defeated Father Time so far, James could easily play into his 40s. Still, Shams mentions that James has little to prove at this point in his career. It's easy to assume that the only thing that motivates him to endure the long grueling season is his dream to play with his sons. A report that Bronny James is entering the transfer portal suggests he'll have to wait at least one more year for that.
Of course, James would probably love to win another title but the all-timer has already won four titles and he doesn't have anything else to prove outside of being considered the outright goat over Michael Jordan with another title. The only fun new thing that James could find in the NBA would be playing with his sons.
LeBron James has had a great NBA career but his NBA days are likely numbered. While he has plenty left in the tank, his retirement timeline is coming closer and closer every day.