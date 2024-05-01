Guess which Lakers starter Darvin Ham accused of 's**tting the bed'
Following their first-round loss to the Nuggets, Darvin Ham tried to shift the blame onto an unnamed Laker starter, essentially drafting his own will.
By Kyle Delaney
On Tuesday morning, if you wandered out onto the streets and asked who was the most hated man in Los Angeles — it was probably a toss-up between Darvin Ham and Jamal Murray. If you ask that same question today, there's only one answer — Darvin Ham.
Many people (including LeBron's son) criticized Darvin Ham after the Los Angeles Lakers' early first-round exit this season. Following the Lakers' loss to the Denver Nuggets, Darvin Ham reflected on this season's challenges with ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Ham not only dodged responsibility and made excuses during their conversation, but he also criticized an unidentified Lakers starter.
Darvin Ham told McMenamin that this season has been "extremely challenging" for the Lakers. "Everyone that's been in and out of the lineup. Being criticized for not having a consistent rotation when I don't have consistent healthy bodies." Yet, Ham doesn't mind all the pressure or chaos. In fact, the one thing that frustrates him the most is the fact that, "common sense tends to go out the window when it comes to my job in particular."
Hamm elaborated on this point, emphasizing, "It's amazing how people just skip that core part of having a consistency with your lineup is all predicated on health and performance. If you're coaching a team and one of your starters is like 10 games in a row, just s**tting the bed, what are you going to do?"
A 'great' coach will accept responsibility when adversity hits, but a poor coach will blame his players. Ham doesn't specify which starter he is referring to, leaving fans to guess. D'Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince, or Austin Reaves are all possible candidates. Rather than pointing to injuries and lackluster performances by his players, Ham would have been better off admitting he was simply outcoached. In reality, how is Darvin Ham, a second-year head coach, supposed to compete against Michael Malone, a 20-year coaching veteran?
Remember midway through the Nuggets-Lakers series, when Anthony Davis said, "We have stretches where we just don't know what we're doing on both ends of the floor," to which Darvin Ham replied, "agree to disagree," before defending his staff and their preparation? Feels like Ham's handling of the situation was very telling, to say the least.
As the Lakers reflect on the season, it remains to be seen whether Ham will remain with the Lakers. Overall, the problem seems to lie with Ham's lack of accountability. In the end, Ham's comments might reflect his coaching capabilities (or lack thereof) rather than his players' ability. (Don't listen to him, AR15, you're perfect.)