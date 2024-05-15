Lakers are ready and waiting for Donovan Mitchell to hit the trade market
As the L.A. Lakers continue to search for their next head coach, the franchise is already chasing after a superstar. According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, the Lakers are "one of the teams standing at the front of the line" for Donovan Mitchell if the star requests a trade or doesn't sign an extension this offseason.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one game away from a playoff exit as the Boston Celtics continue to overpower them with their talent. The All-NBA veteran is a free agent after next offseason with a player option that he will likely decline to get a long-term max extension.
L.A. is currently trying to add a third star to their core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James is a free agent this offseason and he has mentioned in the past that he wants to play with his son in the NBA.
Yes, the younger James is his own person and deserves to be signed or drafted on his own merits but the Lakers are reportedly considering drafting him as a way of keeping LeBron in the fold.. With the Lakers trying to keep LeBron by any means necessary, it's worth wondering if they can make a run at Mitchell this offseason if he becomes available.
Will the Lakers make move at acquiring Donovan Mitchell this offseason?
Honestly with the amount of noise surrounding Mitchell and the Cavs, the likelihood of Mitchell having already played his last game in Cleveland is somewhat high. The Cavs can offer a bigger extension than any other squad can, but the star seems like he wants to go to a bigger market.
The Lakers can offer a great package for Mitchell with the three first-round picks and an above-average starter in Austin Reaves. While other squads could offer better deals, the Cavaliers would most likely want a starter who can help the franchise still compete with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
As the league seemingly awaits a Mitchell trade request this offseason, the Lakers are one of the teams heavily interested in getting the star if he becomes available.