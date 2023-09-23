Lane Kiffin continues to needle Alabama, hints at Nick Saban retirement
Lane Kiffin will remain Lane Kiffin for as long as being Lane Kiffin makes sense being Lane Kiffin. Oh, the Lane Train is back at it again, this time needling Nick Saban ahead of the Alabama game.
By John Buhler
Never change, Lane Kiffin. Never change...
Yes, the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is back on his stuff again. Ahead of the Rebels' biggest game of the season vs. the division rival Alabama Crimson Tide, Kiffin poked the bear that is his former mentor Nick Saban. Whoever wins in Tuscaloosa on Saturday could end up the favorite to come out of the SEC West this year. Keep in mind that Kiffin has never beaten Saban head-to-head as a head coach.
Kiffin may be joshing with Saban, but he has a point in his latest gem of a quote. Could Saban retire?
"We're excited for this opportunity today and you never know how many more you've got. Maybe this is our last time?"
Keep in mind that divisions go away in the SEC next year and Ole Miss will not draw Alabama on its regular-season slate. The only way they would meet is in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
Lane Kiffin continues to needle Nick Saban ahead of Alabama vs. Ole Miss
With former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian joining the who's beaten Saban club with the likes of Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart, Kiffin feels like the next, and potentially the last, guy to do it. Kiffin's Rebels have been a top-20 program since he overtook it in Oxford back in 2020. Although they have not won with Kiffin at the helm, the Rebels are creeping up on the Crimson Tide in a big way.
Not to say that it will happen this year, or in 2026, but the gap between Alabama and Ole Miss may be as narrow as it has ever been in recent memory. Yes, Hugh Freeze defeated Saban twice when he was in charge, but things are different now in the SEC. Alabama enters Saturday afternoon's game as the No. 13 team in the nation, while Ole Mis is just two spots back of the Crimson Tide as the No. 15 team.
Overall, nobody is going to be shocked if Ole Miss beats Alabama on Saturday evening. Frankly, the same people will not be shocked if Saban hangs up the headset after this season and joins ESPN's College GameDay. A media career is in Saban's future if he wants it. He can keep on coaching at Alabama for as long as he wants. However, it is getting harder and harder for him each passing year.
Kiffin might be right in that this could be his last best opportunity to beat his former head coach.