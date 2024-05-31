Las Vegas Aces address injury bug, sign veteran Tiffany Hayes
Tiffany Hayes finished the 2023 season giving it her all as the Connecticut Sun fell to the New York Liberty in the second round of the playoffs. Toward the end of 2023, she announced her retirement from the WNBA after 11 seasons but the Las Vegas Aces had other plans.
Las Vegas entered the 2024 season without Chelsea Gray due to a leg injury. As the season continued, the team waived rookie Dyaisha Fair.
Guard Kierstan Bell will be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future due to injury. Despite the injury bug hovering over the champion's locker room, they are in second place with a 4-1 record.
The Aces need to add to their roster to finish their road game stint and three-peat. Hayes is the perfect addition to this mature roster.
Insert Tiffany Hayes
Hayes is a great fit for this roster because of her versatility, experience, and IQ for the game. After 11 seasons in the WNBA, she still has plenty left in the tank.
The former Connecticut Sun guard can come off the bench or start depending on team needs. She can create her offense with her smooth crossover, step-back, and slashing ability.
Hayes will space the floor for A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Alysha Clark, and other perimeter players. Last season, TH averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 36.6 percent from three.
While in Connecticut, the Florida native averaged double figures while being the third scoring option. Aces head coach Becky Hammon will have a Swiss army knife off the bench.
TH can score in spurts, set up her teammates with her court vision, and lock in on defense (in spurts). She can be the anchor for the second lineup which has struggled at times as the season progresses.
Signing Hayes is a great move for the Aces and their bench will only get deeper once players get healthy. She is a player who can contribute right away and won't need a lot of time to get adjusted.